Community marches for man who died during arrest

METAIRIE -- Friends and family of Keeven Robinson, the man whose death was ruled a homicide after sustaining significant injury to his neck when being arrested, marched for justice at Labarre Place and Jefferson Highway, the location where Robinson was taken into custody.

Supporters carried signs saying "enough is enough" and "justice for Keeven." They say it's time for the violence and hatred to end.

"The police is not the judge, jury and executioner. We have the justice system for that reason. We should be able to apprehend people without incident and we're not able to do that," says marcher Regina Hollins.

Marchers hope their message is heard. They say the four deputies involved in Keeven's death should be punished for their actions.