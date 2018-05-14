Cellardoor reveals its seven-year renovation and spunky new menu item

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Right in the heart of New Orleans' CBD sits a 3-story french quarter-style home that you may know as the Swoop-Duggins house.

Some know it presently as Cellardoor.

We spoke to the owner, Gregory Gremillion, who says that this house has been constantly renovated the past 7 years of his ownership.

"I saw it and I was just genuinely intrigued by it. It had a really interesting vibe and I think I was probably naive enough at the time to take on the project," says Gremillion.

"The first thing when you walk up to the building, you'll notice a three story gallery that looks like it's been here forever when in fact it's only been two years. We've just sort of tried to let the building speak for itself and then brought in a lot of modern and contemporary art," says Gremillion.

This home dates back to the 1800s and was formerly a brothel.

Now, its a bar that serves signature drinks and yummy foods.

"This is our american red snapper fried with craw fish tamale filling," says Chef Tommy Finch as he lets me try his delicious creation.

Finch has spent his time as a chef in different spots around the world, including some local spots like Commanders Palace and Cafe Adelaide.

At Cellardoor, Finch serves contemporary Cajun-styled foods and has a new concoction he called the "munch cheese" board.

"It's a cheeseboard, but it's also got all of your favorite munchies on it. It's got reese's peanut butter cups, some MnM's, some tropical lemon heads," explains Finch.

Did I mention the shrimp cracklins which are fried shrimp heads and the fried oreos?

Whatever you're craving, whether its a trip to a historical landmark or somethings sweet, Cellardoor has got you covered.

For more information click here.