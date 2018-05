Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Five moms competed in the first ever "Mother's Day Donut Eating Contest" at Bakers Dozen donut shop.

The moms needed to finish eating donuts which spelled out the word, "Mommy." The first mom to do so won! The winner was Crystal Domingue, who is a mother of two kids.

Her prize was a dozen donuts, a trophy, and bragging rights!