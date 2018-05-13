Man dies and 15-year-old injured in New Orleans Mother’s Day shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- One man is dead and a 15-year-old girl is in the hospital Sunday, after several gunshots were fired in the St. Bernard area, just a block away from a Mother's Day second line.

It happened in the 1400 block of Lafreniere Street.

Police are asking for the public's help to find the shooter and get a motive.

"We're angry about it to be honest. We're furious because it's Mother's Day and this should not be allowed to occur. Especially on a day like today," says commander Jeff Walls.

The 15-year-old who was shot is suffering from a graze wound. She is listed in good condition at children's hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.