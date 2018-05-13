Big Freedia makes surprise appearance at French Quarter wedding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The Queen of Bounce, Big Freedia made a surprise guest appearance at the wedding of Bobby Dandy and Allison Shapiro at the Ursuline Convent in the French Quarter on Saturday night.

Big Freedia took to the stage to perform a few songs with The Soul Rebels who were playing at the reception for the newlyweds.

The groom told us that he heard there would be a surprise but he had no clue what was going to happen. Sure enough it was Big Freedia who got the crowd bouncing and twerking along with the Bobby & Allison and all their guests.

Only in New Orleans would Big Freedia show up as your wedding singer!