UNO’s Crawfish Mambo Eating Contest winner revealed

NEW ORLEANS,La. - "Spend Saturday sampling dozens of different crawfish boils cooked by teams competing for cash prizes, unique trophies and bragging rights. Feast on all-you-can-eat crawfish while the Mambo all-star music line-up keeps you dancing. Then take a break to shop the Mambo Artists Village or visit the Kids Tent before tasting some more."-crawfishbambo.com

Also, this Saturday was the annual crawfish eating contest! Pounds and pounds of crawfish were devoured by the contestants this year with returning winners like Christine Handy and Russell Sallis coming back trying to keep their titles. But this year's winner turned out to be Russell Sallis who walked away with $500!

"I had gastric bypass surgery so I can't really do competitions like these anymore. But I wasn't going to let that stop me for getting what I wanted!" Russell says.

Second place went to Hunter Mcgregor and third place went to Christine Handy. Congrats to all the winners!