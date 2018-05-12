The 4th Annual Turtle Second line rolls in the French Quarter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Today Brennan's held their 4th Annual Turtle Parade in the french quarter. Chef Slade Rushing and the Brennan's team tapped into the traditions of New Orleans cooking. the turtles also were also pardoned after the parade At Brenna's followed by a complimentary reception with champagne.

The restaurant that's located in the French Quarter celebrates 10 turtles that live in Brennan's courtyard year-round. When it comes to naming the turtles, they are each named after the mother sauces and other important sauces in New Orleans cuisines.