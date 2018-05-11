What’s going on? Our Mother’s Day weekend event picks

NEW ORLEANS -- Here's the lowdown on fairs, festivals and events taking place this Mother's Day weekend.
SATURDAY
- Crawfish Mambo - The Crawfish Mambo is New Orleans' largest crawfish cook-off and features all-you-can-eat boiled crawfish all day, plus live local music. Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 at the game. It's from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Cove on UNO's campus.
- Nola Bug Fest - The first ever NOLA BugFest is coming to New Orleans Saturday, May 12, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at 2100 Leon C. Simon Drive. It's hosted by the City of New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board (NOMTRCB) and Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium. This free event will showcase the beauty and diversity of insects, spiders, and other animals found in and around your home and garden. With more than 30 organizations and 40 educational booths and activities, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with entomologists and other scientists to learn about the fascinating world of insects, spiders, and wildlife found in the New Orleans area. Children 12 and under will each receive a NOLA BugFest t-shirt and snowball while supplies last. Numerous entomological crafts and activity stations will teach kids about insect biology. An insect and reptile tattoo station and a face painter will also be available. Photo stations will be set up throughout the grounds. For a full schedule of events, click here.
SUNDAY
- Zulu on the Bayou's 2nd annual Mother's Day Festival - Why not take your mom to the banks of Bayou St. John for Mother's Day? From 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., you can catch toe-tapping music, arts and crafts and food from some of the best soul food chefs in the city. More info here.
- Mother's Day Motown and More Brunch - Skip the long wait at the restaurants and treat that special lady in your life to The Ultimate Indoor Mother’s Day Motown & More Brunch hosted by News with a Twist host LBJ. Come to Sterling Hall at 3700 Jean Lafitte Pkwy. in Chalmette and enjoy live entertainment from New Orleans own Sharon Martin, Naydja CoJoe, Rechell Cook and Real Love. Brunch includes all you can eat buffet and bottomless mimosas. Tickets are $50. Call today to make your Ultimate Mother’s Day reservations (504)701-4178 or (504) 373-2992.