Wacoal’s Fit for the Cure Event

Take action in the fight against breast cancer. Join Wacoal for a Fit for the Cure event! Wacoal is a proud partner of Susan G. Komen. In their 18th year, they have donated more than $5 million dollars to help fund breast cancer research and other community programs through Fit for the Cure.

How it works:

Come in for a complimentary bra fitting. Wacoal will donate $2 for every fitting, no purchase required. Wacoal will donate an additional $2 for every Wacoal or b. tempt’d bra purchased at the event.

Their gift to you: Free gift with any $80 Purchase.

Friday, May 11, 2018 Macy’s 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Metairie, LA 70002 985-345-7121 10:00am – 5:00pm



Click here for more information about Wacoal’s Fit for the Cure events.

