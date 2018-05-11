Wacoal’s Fit for the Cure Event

Take action in the fight against breast cancer.  Join Wacoal for a Fit for the Cure event!  Wacoal is a proud partner of Susan G. Komen.  In their 18th year, they have donated more than $5 million dollars to help fund breast cancer research and other community programs through Fit for the Cure.

How it works:

  1. Come in for a complimentary bra fitting.
  2. Wacoal will donate $2 for every fitting, no purchase required.
  3. Wacoal will donate an additional $2 for every Wacoal or b. tempt’d bra purchased at the event.

Their gift to you: Free gift with any $80 Purchase.

  • Friday, May 11, 2018
    • Macy’s
      • 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
      • Metairie, LA 70002
      • 985-345-7121
      • 10:00am – 5:00pm

Click here for more information about Wacoal’s Fit for the Cure events.

Click here for more information about Wacoal’s bras.

