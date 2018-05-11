Wacoal’s Fit for the Cure Event
Take action in the fight against breast cancer. Join Wacoal for a Fit for the Cure event! Wacoal is a proud partner of Susan G. Komen. In their 18th year, they have donated more than $5 million dollars to help fund breast cancer research and other community programs through Fit for the Cure.
How it works:
- Come in for a complimentary bra fitting.
- Wacoal will donate $2 for every fitting, no purchase required.
- Wacoal will donate an additional $2 for every Wacoal or b. tempt’d bra purchased at the event.
Their gift to you: Free gift with any $80 Purchase.
- Friday, May 11, 2018
- Macy’s
- 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
- Metairie, LA 70002
- 985-345-7121
- 10:00am – 5:00pm
Click here for more information about Wacoal’s Fit for the Cure events.
Click here for more information about Wacoal’s bras.