NOPD looking for man last seen in French Quarter on May 1

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who was last seen in the French Quarter last week.
No one has seen or heard from 37-year-old John Mahmud since he was last spotted around 11 p.m. on May 1 in the 700 block of Dauphine Street, according to the NOPD.
Mahmud is 5’08” tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has dark brown hair with a full beard.
He was last seen wearing a black Fedora, black coat, tan pants, black shoes and a black brace on one of his arms.
If you have any information about John Mahmud’s whereabouts, please contact the Eight District at (504) 658-6080, or call the NOPD at (504) 821-2222.
29.951066 -90.071532