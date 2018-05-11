NOPD looking for man last seen in French Quarter on May 1

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who was last seen in the French Quarter last week.

No one has seen or heard from 37-year-old John Mahmud since he was last spotted around 11 p.m. on May 1 in the 700 block of Dauphine Street, according to the NOPD.

Mahmud is 5’08” tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has dark brown hair with a full beard.

He was last seen wearing a black Fedora, black coat, tan pants, black shoes and a black brace on one of his arms.

If you have any information about John Mahmud’s whereabouts, please contact the Eight District at (504) 658-6080, or call the NOPD at (504) 821-2222.