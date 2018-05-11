× New Orleans VA hospital is hiring 65 people

NEW ORLEANS – Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System is recruiting medical support assistants, food service workers and housekeeping aids for rewarding opportunities serving our nation’s heroes.

A hiring event for these positions is being held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, May 12, 2018, at the new Veterans medical center in New Orleans, 2400 Canal Street. Free parking is available in the garage at the corner of Galvez and Tulane.

“We have approximately 65 positions to fill and we are looking for professionals with a strong sense of public service to take part in providing a safe, clean environment for our Veterans,” said Associate Director and Acting Deputy Director Dr. Stephanie Repasky.

Throughout the event, teams will be available for interviews and making tentative job offers to top candidates. The Human Resources team will also share information about current and upcoming vacancies within the health care system and how to apply for positions. Attendees should bring a copy of their resume, DD214 and disability letter, if applicable. Those who do not meet special hiring authorities may need to apply online.