New Orleans Police investigating 2 shootings in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS– New Orleans Police are investigating two shootings in New Orleans East that were just minutes of each other.

A man was shot in the Little Woods neighborhood, in the 8000 block of Buffalo Road around 2:30 Friday morning, May 11th.

He was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

A couple of blocks away, a woman was shot in the 14700 block of Emory Road just before 2 A.M.

There’s no word on her condition.

There’s also no word if the two shootings are related at this time.

If you know about any of these crimes, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.