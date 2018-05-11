× Hurricane Preparedness Week: Make a written plan

As we wrap up Hurricane Preparedness Week we are talking about the importance of having a written plan of action. If a storm comes your way, it is a very stressful time. Don’t add to that stress by trying make a disaster plan at the last minute.

Take time now to write down your plan of action. This should include where you will go, how you’ll get there, who you will need to notify and what items you plan to bring.

Make sure everyone in your home as well as other family members know your plan.

It’s a good idea to keep all the important documents you need together. This includes insurance papers, family papers and cards, prescriptions, among other things.

Go around your house and take pictures of what is inside. This will be valuable if you have to make an insurance claim down the road.

At the end of the day getting prepared now can save you a lot of time and stress if a storm does come your way this hurricane season.