Help Stamp Out Hunger Saturday by leaving a bag of food next to your mailbox

NEW ORLEANS — Mail carriers across the country are asking you to leave a bag of nonperishable food items next to your mailbox Saturday, May 12, to help Stamp Out Hunger across America.

Every second Saturday in May, letter carriers in more than 10,000 cities and towns across America collect the goodness and compassion of their postal customers who participate in the NALC Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive — the country’s largest single-day food drive, provides residents with an easy way to donate food to those in need in the community.

Customers are asked to leave their donation of non-perishable goods inside bags next to their mailbox before the delivery of the mail on Saturday, May 12, and the postal carrier will do the rest. It’s that simple and millions of Americans will be helped.

Last year, postal carriers collected 75.3 million pounds of food, assisting an estimated 30 million families. With the economic struggles many Americans face, this food drive is as critical as ever.

MOST WANTED FOODS:

Canned meats (tuna, chicken, salmon).

Canned and boxed meals (soup, chili, stew, macaroni and cheese).

Canned or dried beans and peas (black, pinto, lentils).

Pasta, rice cereal.

Canned fruits.

100 percent fruit juice (canned, plastic or boxed).

Canned vegetables.

Cooking oil.

Boxed cooking mixes (pancake, breads).

WHAT NOT TO GIVE:

Rusty or unlabeled cans.

Glass containers.

Perishable items.

Homemade items.

Noncommercial canned or packaged items.

Alcoholic beverages or mixes or soda.

Open or used items.

