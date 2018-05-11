× FBI offers $10K reward for arrest of fugitive wanted in Louisiana and Mississippi

NEW ORLEANS — FBI offices in New Orleans and Jackson are trying to find a fugitive suspected in three armed robberies in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Terry Madison III is suspected of an April 14 armed robbery at a Walmart Money Center in Hammond, as well as two armed robberies in Waveland and Picayune, Mississippi.

On May 2, Madison allegedly robbed a bank inside a Walmart in Waveland, and then a Walmart Money Center in Picayune.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding Madison should contact the FBI New Orleans Field Office at (504) 816-3000.