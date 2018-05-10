What’s cooking with Emeril’s kids? It’s National Shrimp Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's National Shrimp Day.

What better way to celebrate than with the kids of celebrated celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is with Meril and EJ at Emeril's in New Orleans.

The kids are cooking in honor of National Shrimp Day.

Wild Bill was hoping to bump into Emeril at Emeril's and he did. Emeril Lagasse. Emeril John Lagasse, IV.

Emeril's son and heir to the throne. This Emeril Lagasse likes to be called EJ.

EJ tells Wild Bill he started cooking when he was just three.

Wild Bill figures he can handle one Lagasse kid just as long as there are not two.

There are two.

There's Ej and there's Meril.

Meril is Emeril without the letter "E".

Now Meril's dream of having a restaurant named after her has come true because in New Orleans, there's Meril, another restaurant by Emeril Lagasse.

For National Shrimp Day, EJ is making barbecued shrimp, of course.

Barbecued shrimp as it could only be cooked up at Emeril's by the kids of Emeril.

EJ's got the shrimp taken care of and his sister is making something else.

Wild Bill asks, "is is peanut butter and jelly sandwiches?"

Meril, that's Emeril without the letter "E", says "we're making creme brulee."

And that's just desserts for National Shrimp Day, celebrated every May 10.

It should be a big day.

Americans eat more shrimp than any other seafood.

So eat your shrimp barbecued like EJ likes or boiled or deep fried.

Just eat and celebrate.