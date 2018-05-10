Two families displaced after fire at New Orleans East townhouses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- A fire in a vacant New Orleans East townhouse quickly spread Thursday afternoon, displacing two families and causing extensive damage to other vacant townhouses.

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, the fire was reported shortly after 12 p.m. in the 4400 block of Skyview Drive.

The fire began in a vacant townhouse, but quickly spread to an occupied townhouse next door and two other neighboring townhouses that were vacant.

The dilapidated condition of the townhouses' walls caused the fire to spread quickly.

The fire also spread to an occupied two-story townhouse nearby.

About 50 firefighters were able to control the "stubborn" fire by 1:45 p.m., according to NOFD.

The American Red Cross has been called to assist the two adults and seven kids at 4433 Skyview Dr. and the two adults and five kids at 4429 Skyview Dr. that will be displaced by this incident.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.