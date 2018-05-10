× Saints Cam Jordan & Jordan Vineyard will unveil rare bottle of wine

NEW ORLEANS– Restaurant R’evolution will welcome Saints player Cam Jordan with Jordan Vineyard & Winey for 18L Melchior bottle unveiling on Friday, May 11th.

Restaurant R’evolution has partnered with family-owned and California-based Jordan Vineyard & Winery for a special event to reveal its 2013 vintage Jordan Melchior 18-liter bottle, as well as introduce a by-the-glass offering to feature the special edition wine. The event will include a VIP reception starting at 6 p.m. hosted by Jordan Vineyard & Winery owner John Jordan, and joined by three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Cam Jordan of the New Orleans Saints.

The owner of Jordan Vineyard & Winery and Cam Jordan discovered their shared interests in wine and football after the Saints’ wild-card round win over the Carolina Panthers in January. Cam Jordan announced to the media that he’d be sending Cam Newton a bottle of his favorite wine, Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon. After a few messages on social media, the friendship with the Saints player and the vineyard was born.

This event will mark the first occasion held in New Orleans to reveal the 2013 vintage Jordan Melchior 18-liter bottle and begin the by-the-glass feature in the market. Holding the equivalent of 24 standard wine bottles, this 18-liter Melchior is the only bottle available in the Gulf Coast of the United States.

After the VIP reception, there will be a special four-course meal for $165 per person developed by Restaurant R’evolution Chef de Cuisine Jana Billiot.