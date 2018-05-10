Police looking for man who pulled gun on someone in Thibodaux drive-through

THIBODAUX, La. — Police in Thibodaux are looking for the man who reportedly pulled a gun on someone in a fast food restaurant drive-through.

According to Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue, the unidentified man was in the drive through and forgot his change, so he exited his vehicle and walked back up to the window. That’s when he reportedly threatened the driver in the vehicle behind his, eventually getting a gun out of his vehicle and pointing it at the person behind him.

He then left the area.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online.

Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.