With outdoor pedicures and more, new spa on Magazine Street is a treat for Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Just in time for Mother's Day, Southern Swing Nail Bar and Spa has arrived in New Orleans, and it's the perfect place to spend a day with mom.

Owner Brandi Holstead is a Dallas native but has always loved New Orleans. On her last visit she saw a for sale sign on Magazine and instantly bought the place, which is now home to her spa.

"We're unique because all of our pedicure chairs are porch swings!" said Holstead. "It's a great place to come and relax with mom this weekend. It's like you're outside, sitting on your front porch and catching up but you're also getting a pedi!"

Southern Swings Nail Bar and Spa is the only place in the U.S. you can get out door pedicures in a porch swing.

If you're looking for a little lagniappe for mom's gift, check out the boutique. Think local when it comes to mom this weekend with Louisiana candles, mugs, aprons, and accessories available at Southern Swing Boutique.