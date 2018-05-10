× NOPD Investigating Fatal Crash on Almonaster Avenue

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a deadly vehicle crash in New Orleans East in the 7400 block of Almonaster Avenue.

Just before midnight, NOPD officers received a call of a vehicle crash with injury in the area. Upon arrival and investigation of the scene, officers determined that two motorcycle operators were apparently racing each other traveling eastbound on Almonaster Avenue when, for undetermined reasons, the two vehicles collided.

Both operators were transported via EMS to an area hospital for treatment. One of the operators died from his injuries while in surgery, while the second operator was listed in critical condition and in surgery as of this writing.

No further details are available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the decedent and cause of death upon completion of an autopsy.

NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Edgar Edwards is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-6208 with any information regarding this incident.