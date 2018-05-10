LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 23: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) (L-R) Atticus Ross, Trent Reznor and Robin Finck of Nine Inch Nails perform onstage on day 3 of FYF Fest 2017 at Exposition Park on July 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for FYF)
Nine Inch Nails coming to New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Nine Inch Nails and The Jesus and Mary Chain are bringing their Cold and Black and Infinite North America tour to New Orleans.
They will perform at the Saenger Theater for two nights — on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24.
All tickets will be available for purchase in-person only, first come, first served. You can buy them at the Saenger box office starting May 19.
Nine Inch Nails will release Bad Witch on June 22, completing the trilogy that began with 2016’s Not The Actual Events and2017’s ADD VIOLENCE.