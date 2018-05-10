× Nine Inch Nails coming to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Nine Inch Nails and The Jesus and Mary Chain are bringing their Cold and Black and Infinite North America tour to New Orleans.

They will perform at the Saenger Theater for two nights — on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24.

All tickets will be available for purchase in-person only, first come, first served. You can buy them at the Saenger box office starting May 19.

Nine Inch Nails will release Bad Witch on June 22, completing the trilogy that began with 2016’s Not The Actual Events and 2017’s ADD VIOLENCE.