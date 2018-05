Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can celebrate Mother's Day this year with an all-star lineup of artists performing the hits of Motown--and more.

The Mother's Day "Motown & More" Brunch is Sunday (May 13) at Sterling Hall in Chalmette from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sharon Martin, Naydja CoJoe, Rechell Cook are among the great artists performing. They stopped by the Twist Stage to perform a couple of songs leading up to the event.

News with a Twist's LBJ will be there, too, as the emcee.