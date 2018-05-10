JPSO: Suspect runs from police on Jefferson Highway, dies in custody

JEFFERSON, La. — The target of a Jefferson Parish narcotics investigation fled from deputies along Jefferson Highway Thursday and died after he was in custody, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto.

Lopinto said deputies pulled the man over at the Shell station on Jefferson Highway at Labarre Place, but the man fled from deputies. He struck two or three JPSO units with his own vehicle, before getting out and fleeing on foot.

He was detained after hopping several fences in the neighborhood. While he was handcuffed, he stopped breathing, Lopinto said.

Deputies performed CPR on the suspect, who was taken to nearby Ochsner Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Lopinto said family members have indicated the man had a long history of asthma. He also had a large amount of drugs in his possession, likely about an ounce of cocaine or heroin. JPSO has not identified the man yet.

A JPSO deputy also went to the hospital with breathing problems after the chase, Lopinto said, but he appears to be OK.