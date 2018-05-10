UPDATE: Suspect dies in custody after chase on Jefferson Highway

UPDATE: The target of a Jefferson Parish narcotics investigation fled from deputies along Jefferson Highway Thursday and died after he was in custody, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto. Click here for the full story.

JEFFERSON, La. — Labarre Place is closed at Jefferson Highway because of police activity, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office did not provide any additional information.

