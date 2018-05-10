‘I was shocked’: Father catches man sexting teen daughter, hatches plan to catch him – on video

FRESNO, Calif. – A father who caught a man sexting his teen daughter took matters into his own hands — and with no violence involved.

KFSN reports Todd Thomas hatched up a plan after discovering that the man, Hugo Rabson, had been “grooming” his daughter for months.

Back in March 2017, Thomas found his 14-year-old daughter sleeping with a cell phone in her hand. But, Thomas said, he and his wife didn’t allow their daughter to have a cell phone.

Their daughter told them she met Rabson, 42, on an app called Whisper. She said Rabson gave her a phone inside a hollowed out book, and used it to text her.

“I was shocked at what I found,” Thomas told KFSN. “The messages this man had sent to my daughter are worse than anything I’d say to a one-night stand.”

Thomas said his first instinct was to beat Rabson with a baseball bat. But instead, he posed as his daughter and texted Rabson, asking him to meet up.

Thomas brought a friend with him. They found Rabson and made a citizen’s arrest.

They recorded some of the interaction, and it’s gone viral.

Now, Rabson faces charges of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd or lascivious behavior.

Thomas is trying to create a support group for fathers who have gone through similar experiences.