Homicide investigation closes St. Claude Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department closed St. Claude Avenue to traffic tonight, May 10, to investigate a homicide.

Police got the call around 6:30. When they arrived at the scene in the 3900 block of St. Claude, they found a man who had been shot inside of a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene is near the corner of Alvar Street and is almost directly in front of the KIPP Renaissance High School as well as a neighborhood food store.

Police say the car involved was a white Mercedes Benz 350 suv. They say the victim was found in the passenger seat.

There’s no indication at this point that anyone with ties to the school or the corner store had any involvement in the case.

Officers stretched crime tape across St. Claude Avenue to prevent traffic from passing as crime scene investigators began collecting evidence.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. If you know anything about the shooting and can help the NOPD, call homicide detectives at 504-658-5300 or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.