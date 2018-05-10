× Driver in Ascension crash that killed two children had BAC almost twice the legal limit

SORRENTO, La. – Charges have been upgraded for the man who caused a crash in Ascension Parish that killed an 8-year-old boy and a 1-month-old girl, according to State Police.

Stephen Daigle, 47, of Gonzales, is facing two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, and one count of vehicular negligent injuring.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, May 6, on I-10 West near U.S. 61 in Ascension Parish.

According to State Police, Daigle was driving west on I-10 in a 2016 Toyota Corolla. Witnesses said Daigle was weaving in and out of traffic before crashing into the back of a 2017 Jeep Wrangler. The crash caused the Jeep’s driver to lose control and overturn, ejecting 8-year-old Willie Williams Jr., 1-month-old Arielle Philson, and a 12-year-old passenger. They were all from Houston.

Williams and Philson died in the crash. The driver and her 12-year-old passenger were not restrained and sustained serious injured.

Daigle was not restrained and sustained minor injuries.

Toxicology reports show Daigle had a blood alcohol concentration of almost twice the legal limit.