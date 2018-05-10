Competing beignet shops submit bids to replace Morning Call at City Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Morning Call in City Park has some competition: City Park is reviewing bids from competing beignet shops for a 10-year lease on the space.

City Park Chief Development Officer John Hopper said the park put out a call for bids from businesses interested in running a beignet restaurant in the space currently leased by Morning Call.

Now, Morning Call, Cafe du Monde and Cafe Beignet are all competing for the space.

The news comes not long after Morning Call closed its Metairie location because of an increase in rent.

Hopper said City Park's attorney is currently reviewing the bids. There's no word on when a decision will be made.