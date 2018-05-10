7UP Guacamole! Would you eat it?

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
When it comes to dipping chips, guacamole is always a good choice! But this special recipe caught the eye of Test Kitchen Taylor, 7UP guacamole!
7UP GUACAMOLE
1/2 cup 7UP®
8 ripe avocados
Juice from 1/2 lime
2 cup pico de gallo
Cumin, salt, and pepper to taste
Cut avocados in half, remove the pit and scoop out the middle into a medium bowl.
Add 7UP® and lime juice, and mash with a fork until it reaches your desired consistency.
Add in pico de gallo, and gently stir to combine.
Season with cumin, salt, and pepper, to taste.
Serve immediately.
