7UP Guacamole! Would you eat it?

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

When it comes to dipping chips, guacamole is always a good choice! But this special recipe caught the eye of Test Kitchen Taylor, 7UP guacamole!

7UP GUACAMOLE

1/2 cup 7UP®

8 ripe avocados

Juice from 1/2 lime

2 cup pico de gallo

Cumin, salt, and pepper to taste

Cut avocados in half, remove the pit and scoop out the middle into a medium bowl.

Add 7UP® and lime juice, and mash with a fork until it reaches your desired consistency.

Add in pico de gallo, and gently stir to combine.

Season with cumin, salt, and pepper, to taste.

Serve immediately.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!