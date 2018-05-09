The case of the washing machine cash box crook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is looking for whoever broke into the cash boxes of several washing machines. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, it happened on Wednesday, May 2, in the 1400 block of St. Andrew Street in the Lower Garden District. Police say that at about 11:30 that morning, a man entered one of the apartment buildings along the street and made his way to the laundry room.

That's where, they say, he broke into the cash boxes of several washing machines. According to the department, the man will face a burglary charge upon his arrest.

Police did not say how much money the man was able to steal, but we have profiled similar cases on the Wheel of Justice when vending machines were burglarized for hundreds of dollars.

If you can help solve this case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, 375 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.