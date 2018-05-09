× That’s a wrap: Pels season ends in loss to Golden State

The New Orleans Pelicans are on to next season.

Steph Curry scored 28 points and the Warriors outscored New Orleans 36-19 in the third quarter on the way to a 113-104 playoff victory Monday night at Oracle Arena. Golden State wins the Western Conference semi-final series, 4 games to 1.

“You have to understand,” said Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said of Golden State. “This team has won the NBA championship two of the last three years.”

Anthony Davis, playing in the second round for the first time in his career, scored 34 points. Jrue Holiday posted a triple double, scoring 27 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and adding 11 assists. Rajon Rondo was limited to 20 minutes. Gentry said Rondo was bothered by a groin injury.

“Dell (GM Dell Demps) and I are on the same page, “said Gentry of what New Orleans needs to do to improve in the offseason.

The biggest offseason issue, by far, is the future of center Demarcus Cousins.

A first team Western Conference All-Star, Cousins was lost for the season January 26th, with a torn achilles tendon. Cousins is an unrestricted free agent July 1st.