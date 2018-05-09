Signing day Bonanza: at St Charles Parish, Jesuit, Holy Cross

Signing ceremonies dotted the prep landscape Wednesday. And, WGNO Sports was in St Charles Parish, at Holy Cross and at Jesuit.

At Jesuit swimmer Jack Baudouin signed with Henderson State, Arkansas and teammate Mitchell Lulich signed with Centenary College. Soccer's Shane Lanson signed with Southern Methodist. Golfer Grayson Glorioso signed with Spring Hill College.

At Holy Cross, four Tiger baseball players signed. Chris Collet signed with Panola Community College, Texas. Frank Timphony and Ashton Goldring signed with Spring Hill College, and Alex Wiltz with Loyola.

At the St Charles Parish school's satellite center, student/athletes from Destrehan and Hahnville signed.

From Hahnville, five softball players signed from the program of renowned head coach Jerry Nugent. Danielle Duplay to Nicholls State, Catherine Friloux to Missouri-Kansas City, Kamryn Keller to Coastal Alabama South, Courtney Ortego to Baton Rouge Community College, and Karly Taranto to Northwest Florida State.

Baseball signed two. Matthew Champagne to Loyola, and Hunter LeBlanc to Southern Mississippi.

Hahnville swimmer Jay Madden signed with Loyola. Hahnville's basketball star Mikaila Carter signed with East Central Community College.

In track and field, Kayli Farmer signed with Louisiana College, Ashlyn Jack to Louisiana-Monroe, and Alexis Williams to Xavier University, New Orleans.

Destrehan had three signees. Sofball's Grace Estevez signed with Colorado Northwestern Community College, track and field's Jala Richard will attend Louisiana-Monroe and Wildcat pitcher Landon Marceaux signed with LSU.

Marceaux could have quite a dilemma. He's expected to be a high pick in next month's baseball draft.