Police release graphic video of dog attack that left woman with amputated arm

WARNING: The content in this video is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police have released the body camera footage from a pit bull attack Saturday night that left a woman critically injured and four dogs dead.

54-year-old Terri Cosby was walking in the 700 block of N.E. 29th when she was attacked by four pit bulls.

The body camera footage shows one of the officers running to the scene.

“Where’s she at?” he asks another officer.

“Right there! She’s over there! I got one. They went inside the house. I shot one, but there’s still one and they ran into a house,” responds the other officer.

The officer with the body cam goes to find the victim.

“All right. Where’s the person that’s bit?” he asks a witness.

“Right here, man. They’ve been chewing on her for like ****ing 40 minutes,” the witness tells the officer.

“Ma’am are you OK? Talk to me, talk to me,” the officer says to Cosby as she lies in the street.

At least one of the dogs comes running back out by the officers and they unleash their guns.

“Stay down,” the officer commands the dog who is still moving after several shots.

“Come on dog, don’t do this,” says another officer.

It takes 13 shots before the dog finally lies still.

“It was a lot of shots fired. I mean, it was like the 4th of July,” said Calvin Stevenson who lives down the street and was out there that night.

He describes a gruesome scene.

“It was like the dog had already ripped her flesh off and was holding on to the bone and just wouldn’t let go,” said Stevenson.

Cosby was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where her right arm had to be amputated above the elbow.

Doctors are working to save her left leg.

All four pit bulls are now dead.

The one not shot by police had to be put down for rabies testing.

The owners of the pit bulls told KFOR on Monday that they had plumbers working in the back yard on Saturday who accidentally left the gate open, allowing the dogs to get out.

Police are investigating to determine if the owners will face any charges.

