Officer’s Memorial Service honors seven officers who died in the line of duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE -- The 17th annual Louisiana Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial Service paid tribute to seven officers who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting their communities.

Wednesday night’s service honored surviving family members of the fallen officers and included a helicopter fly over and a candlelight vigil.

Superintendent Michael Harrison spoke to police officer Marcus NcNeil whose end of watch was October 13th, 2017.

Officer McNeil is survived by his wife and two children. They accepted a dedication plaque from both Chief Harrison and newly elected mayor LaToya Cantrell.