New ‘cockroach’ movie filming in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS– Keep your eyes peeled for movie stars Dakota Johnson and Armie Hammer. Both are currently filming a new movie in New Orleans.

Hammer recently starred in “Call Me by Your Name.” Johnson is known for her role in the hit “50 Shades of Grey” movies.

Right now the feature film is being called, “Blattodea”, which is the scientific order of the common cockroach. The film is being described as a horror-thriller about a New Orleans bartender whose life begins to fall apart after he finds a phone left behind by a stranger at his bar.

The film is directed by British-Iranian writer and director, Babak Anvari.

“Blattodea” is slated for a March 2019 release.