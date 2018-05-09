Mark Ingram ‘vigorously challenged’ drug test results, lawyer says

NEW ORLEANS – Mark Ingram’s lawyer has issued a statement claiming that the substance found in Ingram’s system that triggered a four game suspension for the New Orleans Saints running back is not, in fact, a banned substance.

NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted a statement from David W. Jones, an attorney for VIP Sports Management representing Ingram as he appeals the suspension, which was handed down on May 8.

Here is the statement in full:

“At the end of the 2017 season, as a result of a NFL mandated random drug test, Mark Ingram tested positive for a substance that was not a performance enhancing substance, nor an illegal substance, but a substance in fact permissible with the proper use exemption with the NFL. He has vigorously challenged the test results through the arbitration process. The arbitrator’s Opinion is due on or before Wednesday, May 16. Upon having the opportunity to review the arbitrator’s opinion, we will explore what further options are needed.”

