Love it, Like it, Hate it: “Healthy” Crackers

If you’re craving salty-crunchy, whole grain crackers can be just the answer. But not all of the crackers marketed as “whole grain” really are. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the best and worst bets when it comes to “healthy” crackers.

Note: Nutrition Facts are for a one-ounce serving

LOVE IT!

Triscuit Thin Crisps

130 calories, 170 mg sodium, 21 mg carbohydrates, 4 grams fiber, 0 sugar, 3 grams protein

Ingredients: Whole grain wheat, oil, sea salt

Mary’s Gone Crackers | GF

Gluten-free; just over 12 calories per cracker

Ingredients include whole grain brown rice, quinoa, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, flax seeds, sesame seeds, poppy seeds...

LIKE IT!

Blue Diamond Almond Nut-Thins | GF

130 calories, 115 mg sodium, 24 mg carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 0 sugar, 3 grams protein

Ingredients include rice flour, almonds, potato starch, salt, oil

Wheat Thins

140 calories, 200 mg sodium, 22 mg carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 5 grams sugar, 2 grams protein

Whole grain is first ingredient, but also contains sugar, malt syrup, and refiners syrup, adding 5 grams sugar to every serving.

HATE IT!

Cheez-Its Made with Whole Grain

150 calories, 230 mg sodium, 17 grams carb, 1 gram fiber, 0 sugar, 3 grams protein

Ingredients include: Enriched flour (WHITE flour), whole wheat flour, vegetable oil, cheese…

”Whole Wheat” Ritz Crackers

160 calories, 220 mg sodium, 20 grams carbs, 4 grams sugar (all added sugar), <2 gram protein

Ingredients include unbleached enriched flour (WHITE) flour, whole grain wheat flour, oil, sugar, honey

###

