Irma Thomas fans create napkins & handkerchiefs in her honor

NEW ORLEANS -- For the past 35 years, "the Soul Queen of New Orleans" has been performing at the Audubon Zoo on Mother's Day.

Her fans come out in large crowds to see the Grammy Award winner perform.

Her fan club never misses a show, and the president of her fan club, Linda Boudreaux, makes these napkins and handkerchiefs with the signature autographed "Irma" logo on them.

The fan club gives them out to Irma fans at various shows like the Mother's Day one at the zoo.

These napkins and handkerchiefs are collectibles and great for any second line parade!