Christina Aguilera coming to Saenger Theatre

NEW ORLEANS – Christina Aguilera will return to New Orleans this November.

The Grammy Award-winning singer will bring her North American tour to the Saenger Theatre on November 9.

The tour will kick off on September 25 and make 22 stops at cities across the United States.

This will be Aguilera’s first tour since 2008.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 18 at the Saenger Theatre Box Office, on livenation.com, ticketmaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.