Bayou Road spa the first in Louisiana to cater to men

NEW ORLEANS -- The Ego's Gentlemen Spa on Bayou Road is the first day spa in Louisiana designed specifically for guys.

"The idea first hit me while getting a manicure at a local nail salon, and I noticed that there was a gentleman that didn't seem as relaxed as his fellow women who were there getting services," owner Ashlea Unique said.

Unique discovered that men usually visited nail salons and spas on Tuesdays or Wednesdays in the early morning hours, when business was slow, so they wouldn't be seen. She saw the need for a comfortable place for male clients, and the idea for Ego's Gentlemen Spa was born.

Ego's offers a wide array of treatments in addition to your typical barbershop repertoire, including facials, massages, and of course, cleaning up the claws.

News with a Twist photojournalist sat down and soaked up some of the services on his visit.

What'd he think of the ear candle therapy? Watch the video above to learn more.

