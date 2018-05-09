× Hurricane preparedness week: Insurance

National Hurricane Preparedness continues with Wednesday’s topic being insurance. Before hurricane season starts and certainly before a storm gets near the area, you want to make sure all your insurance policies are up to date and also that you have what you need.

It’s a good idea to call your agent to go over the policies you have. This will be the easiest way to find out if you need to make changes.

The part of tropical systems that cause the most loss of life and often times the most damage is flooding. A large portion of that is storm surge. But as we saw during Harvey in the Houston area that can also be fresh-water flooding from rain.

No matter what the case, flood insurance is separate from your normal home insurance policy. It is covered by the National Flood Insurance Program, or NFIP.

Some areas require you to have flood insurance. If you live in an area that doesn’t, you should still seriously consider buying it. As we’ve seen in recent years, flooding can occur in areas that historically are not used to seeing it.

If you live in a zone where flood insurance is not required, it may only cost a few hundred dollars for the whole year.

Also be mindful of wind damage. That too may have to be purchased from a separate provider.

It’s always a good idea to take your insurance documents with you. If you have to evacuate, this information will be handy to have in case damage occurs to your home.

