UNO's 7th Annual Crawfish Mambo Cook-Off

"Spend Saturday sampling dozens of different crawfish boils cooked by teams competing for cash prizes, unique trophies and bragging rights. Feast on all-you-can-eat crawfish while the Mambo all-star music line-up keeps you dancing. Then take a break to shop the Mambo Artists Village or visit the Kids Tent before tasting some more. The first batch of crawfish will be hot and ready when the gates open at 11:00am, so be sure to arrive early and sample often to pick your favorite for the “Crowd’s Choice” Award. Then stay to see who our Celebrity Judges select as this year’s “Best of Boil” Champion. Each team is also invited to compete for the Best Decorated Booth Award." - crawfishmambo.com

Saturday, May 12, 2018

University of New Orleans Founders Ave., New Orleans, LA 70122

Gates open at 11am

Tickets Advance tickets: $25 (available online) Day of tickets: $35 Children 7 & under are free

Live Music 11:00am - Noon: Robin Barnes 1:00pm - 2:00pm: James Andrews and the Crescent City Swing 2:00pm - 3:00pm: Phunky Monkeys 3:00pm - 4:00pm: Corey Henry and the Treme Funktet



Click here to purchase tickets for the 7th Annual Crawfish Mambo Cook-Off.

Click here for more information about the 7th Annual Crawfish Mambo Cook-Off.

Crawfish Stuffed Eggplant

Ingredients:

2 medium eggplants

1 tsp olive oil

4 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

2 small onions, peeled and chopped

½ lb. cooked crawfish tails

¼ cup chopped Italian parsley

6 tablespoons bread crumbs

3 tsp kosher salt

3 tsp dry Italian seasoning

Freshly ground pepper to taste

Instructions:

Sauté the veggies in olive oil. Add seasonings then the crawfish and bread crumbs. Stuff eggplants with crawfish filling.

Katie's Restaurant & Bar

Address 3701 Iberville Street New Orleans, LA 70119

Phone Number (504) 488-6582

Hours Monday-Thursday: 11:00am - 9:00pm Friday & Saturday: 11:00am - 10:00pm Sunday: 9:00am - 3:00pm

Menu

Click here for more information about Katie's Restaurant and Bar.