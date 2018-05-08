UNO's 7th Annual Crawfish Mambo Cook-Off
"Spend Saturday sampling dozens of different crawfish boils cooked by teams competing for cash prizes, unique trophies and bragging rights. Feast on all-you-can-eat crawfish while the Mambo all-star music line-up keeps you dancing. Then take a break to shop the Mambo Artists Village or visit the Kids Tent before tasting some more. The first batch of crawfish will be hot and ready when the gates open at 11:00am, so be sure to arrive early and sample often to pick your favorite for the “Crowd’s Choice” Award. Then stay to see who our Celebrity Judges select as this year’s “Best of Boil” Champion. Each team is also invited to compete for the Best Decorated Booth Award." - crawfishmambo.com
- Saturday, May 12, 2018
- University of New Orleans
- Gates open at 11am
- Tickets
- Advance tickets: $25 (available online)
- Day of tickets: $35
- Children 7 & under are free
- Live Music
- 11:00am - Noon: Robin Barnes
- 1:00pm - 2:00pm: James Andrews and the Crescent City Swing
- 2:00pm - 3:00pm: Phunky Monkeys
- 3:00pm - 4:00pm: Corey Henry and the Treme Funktet
Crawfish Stuffed Eggplant
Ingredients:
- 2 medium eggplants
- 1 tsp olive oil
- 4 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
- 2 small onions, peeled and chopped
- ½ lb. cooked crawfish tails
- ¼ cup chopped Italian parsley
- 6 tablespoons bread crumbs
- 3 tsp kosher salt
- 3 tsp dry Italian seasoning
- Freshly ground pepper to taste
Instructions:
Sauté the veggies in olive oil. Add seasonings then the crawfish and bread crumbs. Stuff eggplants with crawfish filling.
