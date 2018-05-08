× ‘Love Thy Neighbor’: Metairie diner sign touches on shooting death of ‘Big Lee’ Martin

METAIRIE, La.– The Tic Toc Cafe in Metairie is touching on the killing of tow truck driver Lee “Big Lee” Martin.

The restaurant is known for putting up slogans and statements responding to local and national current events.

This particular sign reads: “Love Thy Neighbor. Your Life May Depend On It.”

The diner’s owner or owners elaborated on the sign in a Facebook post, calling the ongoing feud between Martin and Wayne Higgins,the 78-year-old neighbor who killed him, “a modern day Hatfield and McCoy.”

Martin, a 53-year-old LSU fanatic who has decked out his business and home on Bonnabel Boulevard with the school’s trademark purple and gold, was shot and killed byHiggins after 10:30 a.m. Saturday outside his home in the 600 block of Bonnabel.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto said Martin and Higgins had been feuding for a long time.

Surveillance video from a neighbor showed that Martin sprayed the neighbor’s truck with a water hose as he was backing out of his driveway. When the neighbor rolled down the window, Martin reportedly sprayed water inside the truck. That’s when the neighbor got out of his truck and fired one shot at close range, killing Martin, according to the sheriff’s office.

Higgins is jailed on a second-degree murder charge. His bond is $500,000.