Suspect arrested for murder at Algiers storage facility

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested a man for a murder at an Algiers storage facility last month.

Kevin Dunkley was found shot multiple times in the loading area of a storage facility in the 3900 block of Behrman Highway on April 18.

Dunkley later died of his injuries.

Investigators determined that 37-year-old David Collins was the prime suspect in the murder and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

US Marshals and the NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad arrested Collins on May 8 in the 100 block of Lighthouse Point in Slidell, according to the NOPD.

He faces a homicide charge in Dunkley’s murder, as well as a warrant for an unrelated simple battery charge from 2011.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Theo Kent at (504) 658-5300.