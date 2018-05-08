× Mark Ingram suspended for first four games of 2018 season

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram has been suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Here’s the official statement that the NFL released Tuesday afternoon:

Mark Ingram of the New Orleans Saints has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2018 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Ingram will be eligible to return to the Saints’ active roster on Monday, October 1 following the team’s September 30 game against the New York Giants. Ingram is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.

Ingram had his best season as a pro in 2017. Splitting time with rookie of the year Alvin Kamara, Ingram rushed for 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns, both career highs. His previous high rushing total was 1,043 in 2016, and 9 rushing touchdowns in 2014.

Ingram also had 58 receptions in 2017.

Ingram will miss games home games against Tampa Bay and Cleveland, and road games against the Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants.