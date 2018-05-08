NOPD: Missing woman left to withdraw money in Kenner, never returned

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is searching for a woman who reportedly left her St. Bernard neighborhood home Friday afternoon to withdraw money in Kenner and never returned.

According to NOPD, 50-year-old Katherine Rodriguez was last seen by her husband Friday, May 4. He said she left their home in the 5500 block of Milton Drive about 3 p.m. and told him she was going to Kenner to withdraw money to pay her employees.

Anyone with any information on the missing woman should contact any Third District detective at 504-658-6030 or 911.