NOPD: Man knocked cousin’s boyfriend out with metal pipe after fight

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who knocked his cousin’s boyfriend unconscious with a metal pipe in New Orleans East.

The unidentified victim was arguing with his girlfriend in the 13000 block of Chef Menteur Highway on May 3 when 20-year-old Jason Lacayo stepped in, according to the NOPD.

Lacayo, the cousin of the victim’s girlfriend, first beat the victim with his fists.

When the victim tried to leave, Lacayo struck the victim across the back of his neck with a metal pipe, according to the NOPD.

While the victim was unconscious, Lacayo used the pipe to shatter the windshield of the victim’s vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Lacayo is wanted for aggravated second-degree battery and simple criminal damage to property.

Anyone with any information on the location of the suspect should contact any Seventh District officer at (504) 658-6070.