NOPD looking for man accused of raping 12-year-old girl in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man suspected of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in New Orleans East.

Twenty-two-year-old Harold “Red” McEwen is accused of assaulting the girl inside of the girl’s home on May 3, according to the NOPD.

Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for McEwen for first degree rape.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Harold “Red” McEwen is asked to notify NOPD Child Abuse Section detectives at (504) 658-5267 or anonymously to CrimeStoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-STOP.