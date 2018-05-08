× Man arrested for exposing genitals to shoppers in Thibodaux

THIBODAUX, La. — A man is facing obscenity and drug charges after he reportedly exposed his genitals to several women who were shopping at a local business.

According to the Thibodaux Police Department, officers responded to complaints from several females that a man was exposing himself in the store. Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Robert Matthews IV, who was still in the store when police arrived.

One of the victims said she was in the shoe section when Matthews brushed against her buttocks. Thinking nothing of it at the time, she continued to shop. As she was bent over trying on a pair of shoes she saw someone standing about a foot in front of her with the points of the person’s shoes facing her. The victim looked up and saw Matthews with his pants and underwear pulled down as he was holding his genitals in his hand.

The victim began to yell, and Matthews quickly pulled up his pants and underwear.

Matthews was arrested on charges of felony obscenity and possession of marijuana. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Jail on a $25,500 bond.